Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Outfit On Sunday

Today is the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship, and Tiger and Charlie Woods are dressed for the occasion.

The father-son duo enters today tied for second place, two shots back of the lead. They're firmly in contention, and since today is Sunday, that means only one thing.

You guessed it: Team Woods is decked out in red.

Not surprisingly, there are a lot of golf fans visibly excited to see Charlie dressed identically to his father here.

"OH BABY WE ARE SO BACK," one tweeted.

"Can’t wait for Charlie to be on tour," added another.

"Inject this in my veins!" said a third.

"Absolutely glorious scenes," chimed in a fourth.

"They're out for blood today," added a fifth.

Charlie and Tiger are tied with Team Singh for second place. Both are chasing Justin and Mike Thomas, who will be paired with the Woodses again today.

You can watch today's action on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.