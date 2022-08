Golf World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Champion

(Photo by Chris Trotman/Augusta National via Getty Images)

Tom Weiskopf, an Open Championship winner and four-time runner-up at The Masters, has died.

The legendary major champion and longtime course designer died on Friday following a battle with cancer.

Weiskopf, who played collegiately at Ohio State, died at the age of 79.

The golf world is paying tribute to Weiskopf on Sunday afternoon.

Our thoughts are with Tom's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.