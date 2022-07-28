Golf World Reacts To Donald Trump's Playing Decision

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The former president of the United States is set to play in a significant golf event this week.

According to a report from the New York Post, Donald Trump is set to play in a LIV Golf pro-am on Thursday.

"The former president will play with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson in Thursday’s pro-am ahead of the first round, a tournament official confirmed to The Post.

That Trump will be paired with DeChambeau and Johnson is hardly a surprise. He has played with them both before in South Florida. DeChambeau’s bag also used to feature Trump’s logo," the New York Post reports.

Golf fans aren't surprised. Trump had previously taken LIV Golf's side in their battle with the PGA Tour.

"Mr. Make America Great Again.. Unless it’s taking blood money from the Saudis so the LIV golfers can play at my course in Bedminster, NJ… lol typical hypocritical POS," one fan tweeted.

"this just makes it so much easier to know who to root against at next years majors," another fan added.

The LIV Golf pro-am is set to take place on Thursday.