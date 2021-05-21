Golf World Reacts To Dustin Johnson Missing Second-Consecutive Cut At Major

After back-to-back years with a top-two finish in the PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson has been cut from the second major of the PGA tour season.

The two-time major winner finished his second day at Kiawah Island at plus-six, well above the cut line. He was on thin ice heading into Friday after a brutal Thursday that included two double bogeys and a plus-four overall.

But the bad luck that haunted Johnson on Thursday carried over into Friday. His day started off promising with a birdie on the first hole. Unfortunately, things soon spiraled out of control.

Johnson got a dreaded double bogey on the 14th hole, followed by a bogey on the 15th, putting him in bad shape for his back nine. But he just couldn’t shake off the problems as he bogeyed two more times, dooming him to a plus-two day and a plus-six finish.

The end result was a cut from Johnson’s second straight major – only the third time in 14 seasons on the tour that he’s done that.

On social media, many are wondering if Johnson’s reign as the top golfer in the world is officially over:

Is Dustin Johnson terrible at golf now? — The Costanza Gambler (@CoversCHICAGO) May 21, 2021

Is this the end of Dustin Johnson’s reign of the number one golfer in the world? #PGAChampionship — Austin Keen (@akeener22) May 21, 2021

Dustin Johnson has been going through a rough patch lately. That much is undeniable.

But we have seen plenty of golfers older than Johnson overcome a slump with a resurgence. It may take a few months, or even years, but it’s not impossible.

Even so, right now Dustin Johnson isn’t exactly shining brightly.