Golf World Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Video

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't been the biggest fan favorite in the golf world as of late.

So, unsurprisingly, fans appeared to enjoy his embarrassing ropes mishap over the weekend.

Video of the powerful LIV Golf star having an embarrassing moment with a rope is going viral on social media.

That's a tough scene.

"This is so good," one fan wrote.

"What a freaking baby," another fan added.

"The way I would get kicked out for laughing," another fan suggested.

"This is the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen," one fan added.

Keep your head on a swivel out there, Bryson.