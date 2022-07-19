Golf World Reacts To Growing Henrik Stenson Rumors

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Henrik Stenson of Sweden tees off the third hole during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson could be the latest player to join LIV Golf.

Jamie Weir of Sky Sports reported Sunday that the Swedish golfer is expected to align with the new golf organization soon. Doing so would cost the 46-year-old his position as Europe's Ryder Cup captain.

Weir added that Stenson spoke with Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings on Sunday evening.

Fans are disappointed that Stenson is reportedly on the verge of abdicating an honor bestowed on him in March to chase a LIV Golf payday.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman theorized that LIV Golf is "using him as a pawn to hurt the current game of golf." Others agreed that the new league is primarily aiming to disrupt the Ryder Cup by adding Stenson.

Stenson has missed the cut at his last four PGA Tour events, including the PGA Championship and last week's Open Championship. He won his only major six years ago and picked up his last PGA Tour victory in 2017.

He likely wouldn't be a major player on an increasingly strong LIV Golf roster now featuring Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson. Yet Stenson's departure would put Europe's Ryder Cup plans into disarray ahead of next year's competition in Rome.