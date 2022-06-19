Golf World Reacts To Gruesome Tiger Woods' Leg Photo

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods missed the U.S. Open this weekend, as the 15-time major champion is still recovering from the pain he was in during the PGA Championship.

While Woods has made his way back from the injuries suffered in his serious car accident in early 2021, he's still fighting through some leg pain.

On Sunday, a photo of Woods' leg is going viral on social media. You can see how much of a beating Woods' right leg has taken since the accident.

Golf fans are pretty amazed to see Woods playing again given the status of his leg.

"Man. The fact he can still compete it wild," one fan tweeted.

"Leg sleeve is for compression to reduce swelling. Agreed tho, such a warrior for still being able to compete," another fan added.

"Tigers gonna win the open at St. Andrews just watch," one fan added.

Hopefully we'll see Woods competing at the Open Championship next weekend.