Golf World Reacts To How Tough Augusta National Is Playing

A general view of a hole at the Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: A general view of the 18th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers flocked to Augusta National for the second Masters tournament in just six months.

The first ever November Masters brought about an incredible performance from a handful of golfers. Dustin Johnson set a course record 20-under par on his way to victory.

Cameron Smith became the first ever golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60’s during his weekend in November. This April’s tournament promised to be much tougher than it was six months ago.

So far that’s proven right. A few of the world’s best like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have struggled to find their rhythm so far today.

Of the 88 players on the course so far this afternoon, only 12 are under par. Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman have the best rounds of the day, shooting three-under, 69’s respectively.

Masters rookie Will Zalatoris lived up to his billing this morning with a two-under, 70, along with Webb Simpson and Christaan Bezuidenhout.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson had a solid round going until he got to the final hole of the day. After a wayward tee shot, Johnson struggled to get onto the green and then find the bottom of the cup. He walked off No. 18 with a double-bogey en route to shooting a two-over, 74.

We won’t be seeing anyone shoot 20-under par this weekend.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.