Golf World Reacts To How Tough Augusta National Is Playing

On Thursday morning, the world’s best golfers flocked to Augusta National for the second Masters tournament in just six months.

The first ever November Masters brought about an incredible performance from a handful of golfers. Dustin Johnson set a course record 20-under par on his way to victory.

Cameron Smith became the first ever golfer to shoot four rounds in the 60’s during his weekend in November. This April’s tournament promised to be much tougher than it was six months ago.

So far that’s proven right. A few of the world’s best like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have struggled to find their rhythm so far today.

Tough day at Augusta so far. Only 18 out of 88 members of the field in the red. Webb Simpson (+2200) and Marc Leishman (+2500) (-4) atop the leaderboard at the moment. — Bookies.com (@bookies) April 8, 2021

Of the 88 players on the course so far this afternoon, only 12 are under par. Hideki Matsuyama and Brian Harman have the best rounds of the day, shooting three-under, 69’s respectively.

Masters rookie Will Zalatoris lived up to his billing this morning with a two-under, 70, along with Webb Simpson and Christaan Bezuidenhout.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson had a solid round going until he got to the final hole of the day. After a wayward tee shot, Johnson struggled to get onto the green and then find the bottom of the cup. He walked off No. 18 with a double-bogey en route to shooting a two-over, 74.

We won’t be seeing anyone shoot 20-under par this weekend.