John Daly Is Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth.

While there's still so much golf left to be played, seeing Daly's name at the top of the leaderboard has fans feeling some type of way this Thursday morning.

"Waking up to see John Daly at the top of the leaderboard is just incredible," one fan wrote.

"John Daly is your leader at the 2022 PGA Championship," another fan wrote. "Just stop the tournament now!"

Daly isn't the only competitor who is at two-under par early in this major. Y.E. Yang and Robert MacIntyre both own a share of the lead.

It would be incredible to see Daly leading the pack after Thursday. That being said, he'll have to fend off big names like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.