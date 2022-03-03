The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jon Rahm’s Embarrassing Miss

On Thursday afternoon, the best golfers in the world flocked to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Entering this weekend’s tournament, World No. 1 John Rahm was the favorite to win. He’s arguably the most well-rounded golfer in the world and tends to play his best golf in the biggest events.

Even the best player in the world struggles sometimes, though. That was on full display this afternoon when Rahm lined up a one-foot putt.

He attempted to just tap the putt in, but hesitated as the club face was coming to touch the ball. That caused him to duff the putt and have it come up shot.

Yes, the best player in the world left a one-foot putt short. Fans couldn’t quite believe that he did it, but felt good knowing it could happen to anyone.

“me, doing this: ‘that was a gimme tho,'” one fan said.

One person joked that Rahm is trying to manufacture a handicap that isn’t necessarily accurate.

“Clear case of handicap management,” one fan said.

When the perspective hits you all at once,” one person said. “This is also a chance to reflect on the fact that Jon Rahm once forgot to mark his ball on the green before picking it up, took the penalty and still won the tournament.”

Rahm is struggling all around today. He’s two over par so far and sits nine shots off the lead.

