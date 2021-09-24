The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jon Rahm’s Incredible Start At The Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm with a bad shot at The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts to a shot on the second hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If you thought Jon Rahm wasn’t going to save his best performance for the Ryder Cup, think again.

Rahm has been sensational this year, winning the U.S. Open and claiming a top-three finish at The Open. Now, Rahm is trying his best to lead Europe to another Ryder Cup victory over the United States.

This Friday morning’s pairings feature John Rahm and Sergio Garcia, as well as Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Both pairings have the necessary firepower to will their respective team to victory, but Rahm is certainly giving Europe a huge boost today.

On the fourth hole, Rahm had an incredible putt that left the golf world speechless. It was an absolute bomb from off the green that slammed off the flagstick and dropped into the hole.

Check it out:

That putt from Rahm gave his pairing a lead over Spieth and Thomas going into the fifth hole.

As you’d expect, golf fans around the world went on social media to praise Rahm’s putt.

That putt from Rahm was clearly a confidence booster for him, as the Spaniards now have a two-hole lead over the Americans.

At this rate, it’s going to be tough for Spieth or Thomas to match Rahm on the golf course this Friday.

