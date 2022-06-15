Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth Illness News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Jordan Spieth of the United States in action during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With the U.S. Open set to begin in roughly 24 hours, three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is currently nursing an illness.

Spieth's agent, Jay Danzi, revealed that his client is dealing with a strong stomach bug this Wednesday. That's why he left Brookline earlier than expected earlier than expected.

On the bright side, Spieth is apparently rested and rehydrated. As a result, he plans on teeing off this Thursday for the opening round of the U.S. Open.

Once this news went public, the golf world all thought the same thing: Spieth has a chance to create his own "Flu Game" this weekend.

Of course, Spieth's status for the opening round can change at any moment.

For now though, he's expected to tee off at 7:29 a.m. ET with Max Homa and Adam Scott.

NBC and USA Network will broadcast the first round of the U.S. Open.