Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement

The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital.

Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.

"Our family's grateful to be just a small part of the daily efforts made by the incredible oncology staff and the courageous patients," Jordan Spieth said.

Fans celebrated the Spieths' incredible gesture on Twitter.

Per the foundation's statement, the money will go toward expanding the facility's Child Life Program and growing a travel fund for children and their families to go to Dallas for clinical trials not available elsewhere.

"It is impossible to measure the impact that Jordan Spieth’s generosity will have on children now and into the future," Children's Medical president Brent E. Christopher said. "We are so grateful for his commitment to help children battling cancer, as well as his trust in Children’s Health. Jordan’s support will help us deliver the very best care and continue our relentless pursuit of better treatments – and, hopefully, cures – so that one day no child will be faced with cancer."

The three-time major champion and Texas native called presenting the gift "a really special moment for me." He said losing a close friend to cancer inspired him to give back.