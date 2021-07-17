Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Hot Start At The Open Championship

Louis Oosthuizen remains at the top of the leaderboard at the 2021 Open Championship, but he’s about to have some company.

After finishing the first two rounds of The Open with a score of eight-under par, Jordan Spieth is giving it his all on moving day. The three-time major champion already has four birdies through the first seven holes this Saturday.

Spieth began his day with a birdie on the second hole. He then added another birdie to his scorecard on the fourth hole before giving back a shot on the fifth. However, that miscue on the fifth hole clearly lit a fire under the Texas native.

Following his bogey on the fifth hole, Spieth managed to pick up back-to-back birdies. Spieth’s birdie on the seventh hole actually gave him a share of the lead with Oosthuizen, but the savvy veteran responded with a birdie of his own.

Though he’s not leading the field right now, Spieth is receiving a ton of support from the golf world.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter thus far:

I AM FULLY HYPED ON JORDAN SPIETH. — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) July 17, 2021

What an absolute roller-coaster to have money on Jordan Spieth … there's nobody more entertaining when he's contending #TheOpen — Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) July 17, 2021

A strong argument could be made that Spieth is the most entertaining player on the PGA Tour. His driver has been excellent this week at Royal St. George’s and he’s connecting on some lengthy putts.

Barring a collapse in the third round this afternoon, Spieth should have a great chance to win the Claret Jug on Sunday.