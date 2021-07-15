Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Round 1 Performance

It’s been four years since Jordan Spieth last won The Open Championship – or any major for that matter. But after his First Round performance at The Open today, he’s a strong pick to win another.

Spieth absolutely crushed his first day at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, finishing with a score of 65. Despite a bit of a slow start that saw him one-over through the first four holes, he quickly got hot.

On holes five through eight, Spieth birdied each time, quickly going from one-over to three-under heading to the back nine. He played mistake-free the rest of the way, and added back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16, finishing at five-under for the day.

Needless to say, Spieth’s massive fanbase was absolutely hyped to see him performing so well, so early. Some are trying to temper their expectations, but to no avail it would seem:

I will not get overhyped about Jordan Spieth. pic.twitter.com/yqE2u4tYVv — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) July 15, 2021

🚨 Two-putt par at 18. Jordan shoots 5 under, 65 in Round 1 of The Open. 🚨 Currently Solo 2nd #TheOpen — Spieth Tracker (@Spieth_Tracker) July 15, 2021

🚨💥🔥 • JORDAN SPIETH GOES NUCLR. WHAT AN OPENING ROUND AT #TheOpen. 4 Birdies Straight at the end of the Front 9 got him right into it, and a few late birdies on the back has him sitting in Solo 2nd at -5. Man, that was fun. LFG. #WEARENUCLR☢️ pic.twitter.com/SbKWkqbW53 — SPIETH LEGION (@SpiethLegion) July 15, 2021

As spectacular as Jordan Spieth was in the First Round, he fell just short of ending the day as the leader. That honor will likely go to Louis Oosthuizen, who had six birdies to finish with a 64 in his first round.

2021 has been a good year so far for Spieth. In April he ended a four-year winless drought on the PGA Tour by winning the Valero Texas Open. One week later, he finished tied for third at the Masters – his best finish at Augusta since 2018.

Spieth then finished tied for 30th at the PGA Championship and tied for 19th at the U.S. Open.

He’s clearly on a hot streak right now. Perhaps that hot streak will see him all the way to the featured group of the Final Round.

Will Jordan Spieth win The Open Championship?