Golf World Reacts To Justin Thomas Caddie News

On Thursday, the golfing world learned that Justin Thomas will have a new caddie for the 2022 season.

Thomas decided to call legendary caddie and NBC golf analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay to take over his bag. MacKay is one of the best in the business and spent over two decades with Phil Mickelson.

MacKay decided to put the bag down four years ago, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with Thomas. The two have actually worked together in the past, which made this an easy choice for Thomas.

His longtime caddie, Jimmy Johnson, has been battling health issues over the past year which likely prompted the move.

For golf fans, it’s a double-edged sword. They want to see what Bones and Thomas can do together on the course. However, that means they won’t get to hear Bones on the broadcasts this season.

Great for Justin Thomas but Mackay was really good on golf broadcasts. https://t.co/SLTRh0Pn0B — Tony Agolini (@tonyagolini) September 30, 2021

Great move by Justin Thomas. Bones is the best in the biz. https://t.co/cyAB0kHq7z — Beaner (@DerekFlamesGM) September 30, 2021

Big hit for golf coverage…Bones is the best. https://t.co/Zx1rNOLI4Q — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 30, 2021

“It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Justin Thomas] as a person and a player.” Mackay told Golf Channel, via PGATOUR.com. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”

Mackay said he loved his time as an analyst, but couldn’t turn down the chance to work with Justin Thomas full time.

“I love to caddie and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel,” Mackay said. “But it’s Justin Thomas.”

JT and Bones could make for a dangerous pairing.