Golf World Reacts To Mac Hughes’ Incredible Bad Luck

Mackenzie Hughes is almost neck-and-neck with the U.S. Open field today. But some incredibly bad luck could take him out of the running.

On the par-3 11th hole, the 30-year-old golfer tried to go for a strong tee shot, but overshot the hole by a lot. Unfortunately, the ball sailed well past the green and into a tree. Only problem is: The ball never came down.

The PGA needed to confer before giving Hughes a stroke penalty. He ended up finishing the hole with a double bogey.

That unfortunate bit of bad luck dropped Hughes from a tie for second down to a tie for sixth. As of writing, he trails U.S. Open leader Louis Oosthuizen by three strokes.

Just about everyone is feeling sorry for Hughes right now. Though some can’t help but laugh at the incredibly brutal luck he had with that shot.

Tough lie for Mac Hughes pic.twitter.com/UBq1P5xtOe — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 20, 2021

Mac Hughes is the closest a Canadian has been to winning a major in years. And this happens off a tee shot. And it bounced up there. Just absolutely impossible. pic.twitter.com/QOP7LghWaV — Josh Shiaman (@JoshShiaman) June 20, 2021

Birds nest lie for Mac Hughes pic.twitter.com/aW3bTg5Lqk — fed_speak (@fed_speak) June 20, 2021

Mackenzie Hughes is in his ninth year of professional golf and has three wins, with his most recent coming in 2016. He’s been a strong finisher at several tournaments though, and he’s been a regular at the majors over the past two years.

Unfortunately, in eight previous trips to the majors, Hughes has missed the cut six times. His best finish came at this year’s Masters, where he finished 40th.

Hopefully Hughes’ bad luck doesn’t continue. He’s still on pace for a top-10 finish.

Where do you think Mackenzie Hughes will finish today?