Golf World Reacts To Michael Jordan Video Game News

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Ex-NBA star Michael Jordan watches the action during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 26, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland.

Want to play golf as Michael Jordan?

Now's your chance.

According to a new press release, you will be able to play golf as Michael Jordan in the newest 2K golf game.

Golf fans are excited...

Not everyone is excited, though.

"The problem with Michael Jordan in a golf game? Is that it’s the first year Tiger Woods is playable in PGA Tour 2K. Unless you’re REALLY deep into golf gaming? There’s no upside to getting Jordan," one fan tweeted.

