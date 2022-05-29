Golf World Reacts To Mito Pereira's Performance Today

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Mito Pereira of Chile plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

One week after his heartbreaking collapse on the final hole at the PGA Championship, Mito Pereira is off to a hot start in the last round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Pereira entered Sunday at six-under for the weekend, and he's already notched a pair of birdies through the first three holes.

Currently, the 27-year-old Chilean is at eight-under par for the tournament, three shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

Pereira is tied for fifth and still has plenty of time to catch Scheffler, if he can keep up this pace. There are a lot of golf fans who are rooting for him to do so.

Last Sunday, Pereira took a one-shot lead into the final hole at Southern Hills, needing only a par to clinch an improbable major victory.

Instead, he posted a shocking double-bogey, not only losing his lead but also missing out on the opportunity to compete in a three-hole playoff against Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris. Thomas wound up besting Zalatoris to win the PGA Championship for the second time in his career.

Despite the cruel setback, Pereira spoke candidly about his mistakes in post-match interviews. He also hasn't let his struggles on the 18th hole derail his play this weekend.

We'll see if he can stay in contention throughout the rest of the afternoon.