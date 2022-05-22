Golf World Reacts To Mito Pereira's Post-Round Interview

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 22: Mito Pereira of Chile reacts on the 17th green during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 22, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One hole away from one of the most improbable major victories in golf history, Mito Pereira instead turned in one the sport's worst collapses.

Pereira double-bogeyed the 18th hole at the PGA Championship Sunday evening to go from a one-shot lead to finishing one stroke out of a three-hole playoff. It was an incredibly cruel turn of events for the 27-year-old Chilean.

Despite his gut-wrenching finish, Pereira faced the music and spoke candidly with CBS course reporter Amanda Renner after the final hole. In doing so, Pereira earned the respect of fans and media members alike.

"Kudos to Mito Pereira for doing the TV interview when he absolutely wanted to crawl into a hole," said Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde.

"Listen, no-one’s forgetting about the collapse…but the professionalism and perspective Mito Pereira just showed in that interview should be part of his story today too," wrote ESPN's Jen Lada.

"Mito was all class in that interview. Will be rooting for him big time," said PointsBet's Paige Spiranac.

Longtime announcer Tim Brando praised Pereira for his class and transparency as well.

Those are just some of the people who tipped their cap to Pereira, who finished tied for third in just the second major appearance of his young career.

You can see more reactions below.

Hopefully, this is not the last time we see Pereira in contention on Sunday at a major.

He deserves another crack at a victory in one of golf's four main events.