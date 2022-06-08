Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Divorce News

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier this year, former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac opened up about her personal life, revealing that she was recently divorced.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer doesn't share much about her dating life, but she revealed that she and her husband had split up.

“I just want to get out of here,” Spiranac said of her apartment in a YouTube video. “I’m recently divorced, and um yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start, and I’m excited about it.

“The moving process has been crazy,” she said, adding that she’s been “trying to work and balance life and a non-existent personal life in the midst of all of this.”

Spiranac had been married to athletic trainer Steven Tinoco since 2018. However, the couple broke things off earlier this year.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 20: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac (L) and Steven Tinoco attend the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Spiranac has continued to talk about her divorce, opening up in a new podcast episode.

"NEW episode of the podcast! It’s a full Q&A episode where I answer questions about my career, my divorce, OnlyFans and so much more!" she wrote.

It takes a lot of guts to speak publicly about something like a divorce, especially when you're a public figure.

Not everyone was familiar with her story, either.

