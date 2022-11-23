Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Course Outfit

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac knows how to move the needle on social media.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer, who now serves as a sports media personality, shared a pretty viral outfit photo on Twitter on Wednesday.

This looks like a pretty comfortable on-course outfit.

The golf world is pretty jealous of what Spiranac gets to wear on the course.

"Nice set of.... clubs," one fan wrote.

"The ideal woman doesn't exis....' one fan added.

"Stay focused soldiers," one fan added.

"Making me wish I could play a round instead of be at work haha. Thanks," another fan wrote.

Spiranac has shown off her swing in the outfit in recent weeks, too.

Happy holidays, Paige.