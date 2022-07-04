Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Fourth Of July Photo

Happy Fourth of July from Paige Spiranac.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality celebrated the American holiday with a special photo.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers on Instagram, shared a bikini photo on her Twitter account.

Spiranac's tweet is already getting plenty of interaction, which isn't a surprise.

"This is why America is the greatest damn country on earth," one fan tweeted.

"Big golf fan here," another fan added.

"Golden goddess," another fan added.

Happy Fourth, everyone.