Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Fourth Of July Photo
Happy Fourth of July from Paige Spiranac.
The former professional golfer turned sports media personality celebrated the American holiday with a special photo.
Spiranac, who has millions of followers on Instagram, shared a bikini photo on her Twitter account.
Spiranac's tweet is already getting plenty of interaction, which isn't a surprise.
"This is why America is the greatest damn country on earth," one fan tweeted.
"Big golf fan here," another fan added.
"Golden goddess," another fan added.
Happy Fourth, everyone.