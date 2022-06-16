Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Maxim Photos

Congrats are in order for Paige Spiranac.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer has been named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim magazine.

Spiranac shared some photos from her shoot with Maxim on Twitter on Thursday.

"So @MaximMag named me the sexiest woman alive this year and I’m in disbelief! Thank you Maxim for this amazing honor," she wrote Thursday.

The honor comes right at the start of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across her platforms, continues to raise her profile online.

Golf fans are showing her respect on Twitter.

"Can we also acknowledge an absolutely quality golf swing too!," one fan tweeted.

"Might need to go find an issue of maxim to see the goat. First magazine I’ll buy in 20 years," one fan added.

"QUEEN! You're beautiful inside and out! You are my inspiration girl! Congrats!" one fan added on Twitter.

Spiranac addressed the honor on Instagram, too.

"To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself throughout my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again," she wrote.

Congrats, Paige.