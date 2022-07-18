Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Magazine Photos

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former college and professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac landed a pretty big magazine cover earlier this summer.

Spiranac, with millions of followers on social media, was named Maxim's sexiest woman.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer shared photos of her look on social media.

Spiranac had teased the photos earlier in the summer.

"I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, “are you sure?” because I was truly in disbelief.

To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me. Thank you again Maxim for this moment and to @gilles_bensimon for these beautiful pictures!" she wrote.

