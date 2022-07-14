Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Open Championship Photo

Prior to the start of The Open Championship at St. Andrews, Paige Spiranac went on Twitter to spark a debate amongst her followers.

Spiranac asked her followers who they're picking to win the final major of the year. However, there's a catch.

The photo that Spiranac posted alongside this question has become the topic of conversation.

"I love golf," one fan said.

"All of a sudden I'm a golf fan," another fan wrote.

As for Spiranac's pick for The Open, she recently revealed that she's "all in" on Tiger Woods winning his 16th major.

"I am all in on him (Woods) this week," Spiranac said. "First, let's look at the terrain. It's a bit flatter than Augusta National which is very hilly and difficult to walk on even if you are in perfect condition. As we know, Tiger is still recovering from his injury, and having more of a flat terrain will keep his body in shape all the way until day four of the tournament."

So far, Spiranac's pick isn't looking very strong. Woods is already four-over par in the opening round.

The first round of the 150th Open Championship is being televised on USA.