Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Video

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac knows how to move product.

Ahead of the holiday season, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality took to her Instagram page, to show off her swing in a "cheeky" outfit.

"Cheeky little deal from @clubchampion👀 50% off fitting fee! Just in time for the holiday season❤️ code is PAIGE. Get fit for new clubs today! Link in my bio to find a location near you⛳️" she wrote.

Well played, Paige.

It's a good-looking swing, too.

"I see what you did there 😂" one fan wrote.

"I’m looking forward to the calendar coming to the post," another fan admitted.

"queeen!!" one fan added.

"Let’s gooooooo," another fan wrote on social media.

Spiranac has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. She certainly knows how to build a brand.