Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac’s Ryder Cup Suggestion

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac echoed what every golf fans wants to see: a Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau pairing at the Ryder Cup.

“Bryson/Brooks would be an unstoppable team,” Spiranac said on Twitter. “Pair them together. It’s what we all want.”

The rivalry between DeChambeau and Koepka is well-documented at this point. Over the past few years, the two have a feud that’s made headlines often thanks to their distaste for each other.

After Paige’s suggestion, golf fans flocked to social media to agree. Everyone wants to see Bryson and Brooks take on Team Europe together.

“Give the people what they want,” was a popular refrain amongst those on social media.

Others point out that a combination of Brooks and Bryson would be a monster pairing for the United States.

Earlier this week, the two golf stars engaged in a friendly conversation during Ryder Cup practice on Tuesday.

Despite fans wanting the pairing and their recent reconciliation, it doesn’t look like Team USA captain Steve Stricker will be pairing the two together any time soon.

In the foursomes announced earlier this week, Brooks and Bryson were in separate groups.

Team USA has struggled in the Ryder Cup over the past few years. In fact, Team Europe has won the Ryder Cup four out of the last five competitions.

The Ryder Cup officially kicks off on Friday morning.