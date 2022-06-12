Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Commissioner's Interview Today

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a press conference prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan appeared on CBS during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open to address the situation involving LIV Golf.

Last week, Monahan and the PGA Tour issued a statement suspended any PGA Tour members who are joining the Saudi-backed LIV tour. Today was Monahan's first chance to speak publicly on the matter since announcing that punishment.

Judging by the immediate reaction to his comments on social media, he didn't perform well. Monahan was largely criticized by media members and golf fans alike for offering no real concrete solutions to the competition from LIV Golf.

Instead, he tried to use the prestige of the PGA Tour, among other things, to form the backbone of his argument for golfers to remain loyal.

The inaugural LIV Golf event took place this weekend in London, with PGA Tour defector Charl Schwartzel taking home the trophy.

The upstart league has rightfully drawn plenty of criticism for its links to the Saudis and for being a "sportswashing" venture, but for now, it looks like LIV Golf is going to continue to be a factor.

That's bad news for the PGA Tour.