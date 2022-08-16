Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Meeting News

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Brewing tension is leading the PGA Tour to gather and discuss LIV Golf's looming presence.

According to the Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck, PGA Tour players are holding a meeting regarding LIV Golf on Tuesday. Shipnuck said "everything is on the table," including the future of Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Signaling the meeting's significance, Tiger Woods is expected to attend.

A closed-door meeting to discuss industry developments isn't typically a tantalizing event, but golf fans wish they could watch the summit unfold.

The PGA Tour players will also discuss "major championship boycotts." This could relate to them sitting out major events unless those who defected to LIV Golf are deemed ineligible.

Per The Athletic's Brendan Quinn, Davis Love III suggested this bold strategy during last week's Wyndham Championship,

"(If) we don’t want those (LIV) guys playing, we don’t care what the courts say, our only option really, the nuclear option is to say, well, fine, if they have to play in our events, we just won’t play," Love said.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau are among the many golfers to join the Saudi Arabia-funded golf organization. British Open winner Cameron Smith could be the next notable player to switch allegiances.

The current animosity between the two leagues could represent a massive turning point for golf's future. It will be interesting to see what comes from Tuesday's potentially monumental meeting.