Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Punishment News

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the PGA Tour dropped the hammer on those who'll be competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced that current and future LIV players have been suspended.

"I wish to provide you with an update and share information regarding the current and former PGA Tour players who are participating in the Saudi Golf League's event in London Today," Monahan said. "Thank you for your trust, patience and loyalty. We have followed the Tournament Regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation.

"Simultaneous to you receiving this memo, the players (listed below( are being notified they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup. This also applies to all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour: the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica."

This memo was sent to Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen and several others.

Monahan's decision to suspend future and current LIV players from the PGA Tour will certainly be the talk of the sports world this Thursday.

There are plenty of fans who agree with this decision from the PGA Tour.

Some fans believe the timing of this punishment is actually detrimental to the PGA Tour.

For weeks, the PGA Tour said it would discipline those who left for the Saudi-backed league. The league put its money where it's mouth is by sharing this memo.

Although the PGA Tour isn't playing around when it comes to suspending players, that might not stop others from joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

There were rumors floating around on Wednesday that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed could join LIV fairly soon. If they follow suit, they'll receive this exact memo from the PGA Tour.