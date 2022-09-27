Look: Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Lawsuit News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Phil Mickelson of The United States looks on during a practice round prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 12, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was announced that Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford asked to be dismissed as plaintiffs in LIV Golf's lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf's federal antitrust lawsuit accuses the PGA Tour of illegally suspended players for competing in a rival tour.

Mickelson's decision to back out of this lawsuit isn't a huge surprise. He hinted at this move earlier this month.

"I haven't done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, it's not necessary for me to be a part of it," Mickelson said, via ESPN. "I currently still am [part of the lawsuit]. I don't know what I'm really going to do. The only reason for me to stay in it is damages, which, I don't really want or need anything."

The reactions to this announcement were as snarky as you'd expect.

"Phil is giving up the chance at being awarded financial damages in exchange for avoiding the tough questions in discovery under oath," Alan Shipnuck said. "Probably a good choice!"

There are a lot of people who believe Mickelson is just saving face by dropping out of this lawsuit.

LIV Golf spokesman Jonathan Grella claims the merits of this lawsuit have not changed despite the fact that multiple golfers were dismissed as plaintiffs.

Matt Jones, Peter Uihlein and Bryson DeChambeau are the only players remaining as plaintiffs in this case.