Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Incredible Birdie On 5th Hole

Phil Mickelson must have found the Infinity Stones after the first hole – because his victory at the PGA Championship now feels inevitable.

Mickelson started his day with a one stroke lead over Brooks Koepka. But that arrangement changed immediately when he bogeyed and Koepka birdied on the first hole.

He regained his composure, recording a birdie on the second hole only to suffer another bogey on the third. After going for par on the fourth, Mickelson’s tee shot on the fifth landed in the bunker.

But in one of the most incredible shots of the PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson wedged his ball out of the bunker and into the hole for a birdie. The birdie gave him a two-stroke lead over Koepka and Kevin Streelman heading to the sixth hole.

The fans in the crowd were absolutely buzzing

Phil Mickelson won’t get a reprieve though. Koepka and Streelman are hot on his tail and are likely to be neck-and-neck with him the rest of the way.

There’s still a dozen holes to play and anything can happen.

But it’s clear that after nearly seemingly years of average to below average golf that Mickelson is finding his groove at Kiawah Island.

Will Mickelson finish the job and take home his first PGA Championship since 2005? Or will someone catch him first?