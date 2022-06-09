Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson's Outfit Thursday

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson showed up to the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series with a very interesting outfit.

Mickelson was spotted wearing an outfit that had a blacked out logo of Augusta National on it.

It's unclear why Mickelson decided to represent Augusta National this Thursday. Perhaps it's just his way of showing appreciation for the prestigious golf club.

Some fans, however, are calling this a petty move on Mickelson's part.

"This could be a statement or this could be the only garment he owns that doesn't say Callaway or KPMG on it, who could say," one fan tweeted.

"Surely this will go over well," another fan wrote.

Earlier this week, Mickelson commented on his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational.

"I understand people have very strong opinions and may disagree with my decision, and I can empathize with that," Mickelson said, via ESPN. "But at this time, this is an opportunity that gives me a chance to have the most balance in my life going forward, and I think this is going to do a lot of good for the game."

Only time will tell if Mickelson made the right decision.