Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photo
Brooks Koepka's new wife, Jena Sims, had some fun inside the U.S. Open clubhouse on Saturday.
The actress and model shared a racy photo of herself on Instagram inside of the clubhouse at Brookline on Saturday afternoon.
Sims had a joke to go with it.
"Got the (country) club goin’ 🆙," she wrote.
Fans took to social media to react.
"Dude in the back is happy," one fan joked.
"Obsesssssed," another fan wrote.
"The bloke in the background is thinking “ I need to come into the clubhouse more often,'" one fan added.
It's been a rough U.S. Open for Brooks Koepka, but at least he has Jena Sims to go home to.
The final round of the U.S. Open is airing on NBC.