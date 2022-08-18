Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Jena Sims, girlfriend of Brooks Koepka of the United States (not pictured), attends the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media.

Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line.

The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on social media.

Fans are excited.

"LETS GOOOOO!!!" one fan wrote.

"Bffs and bikinis," another fan added.

"What’s better than sunshine, girlfriends and bikinis!?! Literally NOTHING!!!" another fan wrote on social media.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims.

Best of luck with Jena Sims and the launch.