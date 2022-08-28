Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Tour Championship Win

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after chipping in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy entered the final round of today's FedEx Cup Tour Championship trailing Scottie Scheffler by six strokes. But one big day from him and one Scheffler meltdown later, it was Rory holding the trophy.

McIlroy scored a 66 at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club today, good for four-under par to put him at 21-under for the tournament. He recorded six birdies and two bogeys while a brutal front nine for Scheffler ultimately doomed his rival.

The win at the FedEx Tour Championship was the third of Rory's career. It was his sixth win at a FedEx Cup playoff event since 2012. He is now the first golfer in history to win the FedEx Cup playoffs three times.

Tons of golf fans and organizations have come out to congratulate Rory on his tremendous accomplishment. Many are praising him for being a valued face of the PGA Tour:

Rory McIlroy's campaign in the 2021-22 PGA Tour ends with three wins, bringing him to 22 PGA Tour wins on his storied career.

It also marked the first time in McIlroy's career that he finished in the top 10 for all four golf majors. He came close to winning the 2022 Masters, finishing second behind Scottie Scheffler.

After finishing eighth at the PGA Championship and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open, McIlroy came in third at The Open.

Will next season be the year where Rory can put it all together and win his first major since 2014?