Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Win On Sunday

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy notched his 28th professional golf win today with a win at the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy had an uneven First Round, scoring 72 to go 1-over par to start his day. But he then surged up the leaderboard with a 66 on Friday.

He followed up that minus-4 through his first two rounds with back-to-back 68s to finish minus-10 overall. McIlroy was able to hold off Abraham Ancer by one stroke to claim the win, his third at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The win for McIlroy also ends a 553-day drought of no wins. It was his longest drought since 2014.

Fans quickly took to social media to congratulate McIlroy on his big win. Some pointed out that it’s his first win as a father since his daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born in 2020.

RORY’S FIRST WIN AS A FATHER 👨‍👩‍👧 POPPY’S FIRST WIN! pic.twitter.com/SA5D4hEQ42 — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) May 9, 2021

Golf is better when Rory McIlroy wins. — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) May 9, 2021

Rory McIlroy wins for the first time in 553 days! pic.twitter.com/83FDXM24i0 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 9, 2021

THE RETURN OF THE RORS! RORY WINS HIS 3RD WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP! THIS IS HIS FIRST WIN IN 554 DAYS, HIS FIRST WIN AS A FATHER, AND HIS 28TH PROFESSIONAL WIN! RORY MCILROY IS BACK — WATCH OUT GOLF WORLD 🔥🏆📈 #HearTheRors — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) May 9, 2021

Rory McIlroy’s win at the Wells Fargo Championship gives him a ton of momentum heading into the PGA Championship later this month. He has not won a major since 2014, but has finished top ten 12 times since his 2014 PGA Championship victory.

After this though, he’ll likely go from a top 15 pick at the PGA Championship to a top 10, maybe even a top 5.

Will you pick Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship after his performance today?