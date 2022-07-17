Golf World Reacts To Scottie Scheffler's Performance Today
Scottie Scheffler began Sunday's final round of The Open Championship in striking distance to make a run at the top of the leaderboard
He's instead going in the wrong direction.
The world's top-ranked golfer is having a difficult day at St. Andrews to close the 150th Open Championship. Scheffler recorded back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes and another in the ninth.
Currently saddled with a 2-over Sunday, his overall score has dipped to 9-under. Trailing leader Rory McIlroy by eight strokes, it'd take a miracle for the 2022 Masters champion to factor prominently into Sunday's finish.
Viewers are disappointed by his sub-standard showing in Scotland.
His poor putting especially raised some eyebrows. Before his bogeys, Scheffler missed some birdie opportunities early in his final round. The 26-year-old didn't tally his first birdie until the 10th hole.
Although he followed his Masters triumph by missing the PGA Championship cut, Scheffler bounced back to tie Will Zalatoris for a runner-up finish behind Matt Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Open. There's likely far too much ground for him to make up over his final eight holes Sunday.