Golf World Reacts To Sunday Morning U.S. Open Course Video

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Good luck today, golfers.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin later on Sunday morning.

So far, the course at Brookline has taken its toll on most of the golfers in the field. Apparently, the course could be even tougher on Sunday morning.

Video of the U.S. Open grounds crew has gone viral.

"When the grounds crew is this fired up before a round, you know it’s going to be carnage," Fore Play tweeted.

Golf fans are intrigued.

"Huge day for the course," one fan joked.

"I’m so fired up to sit on the couch and watch 8 hours of carnage. This is electric," another fan added.

"Let their be blood today!" one fan joked.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open will air on NBC. Coverage will begin at noon E.T.