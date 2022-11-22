Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes.

The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos.

"It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has finally extended the 13th hole. 🌺," Eureka Earth tweeted.

Photos of the new hole have gone viral.

The golf world has taken to social media to weigh in on the course change.

"I’m anticipating a launch tube feel," one fan wrote.

"It’s so far back now lol," one fan added.

"Gonna make 13 play so different!" another fan wrote.

"Yep, that's going to be quite a tee shot!" another fan admitted on Twitter.

"Looks like the 13th Tee has been there for years. Amazing work," one fan added.

The 2023 Masters will be here before we all know it.