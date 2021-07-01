Bryson DeChambeau is caddie-less at the moment. His longtime caddie, Tim Tucker, reportedly quit on Thursday.

Tucker had served as DeChambeau’s caddie since the Memorial in 2016. He continued in the role through the middle of 2017 before DeChambeau made a change. He eventually brought Tucker back in 2018, where he’s held the position until now.

“Multiple sources: Tim Tucker has quit, and will no longer caddie for Bryson,” wrote Golf account No Laying Up, via Twitter. “Tim was on the bag for all 8 of Bryson’s tour wins.”

The timing here is interesting, to say the least. DeChambeau is in the midst of an ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, and now he’s without his longtime caddie in Tucker. .

Golf fans are asking the same question here: does this have anything to do with Brooks Koepka? It’d certainly add a whole new level to the Bryson DeChambeau-Koepka feud.

This may just have to do with Tucker wanting to move on, though. After all, it’s been a tough year to work with DeChambeau.

“Worth noting – Tim and Bryson have parted ways before, notably in 2017, but reunited in 2018,” No Laying Up continued. “Obviously player/caddie situations are fluid, but my understanding of the situation is, they are unlikely to work together again.”

Here’s a look at how golf fans are reacting to Thursday’s surprising news.

We expect to find out more regarding this situation. There has to be an actual answer as to why Tim Tucker is moving on from Bryson DeChambeau