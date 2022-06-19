Golf World Reacts To The Disturbing Paige Spiranac Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was named Maxim's sexiest woman of the year this week.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared some photos with Maxim on social media.

They're tasteful.

One Twitter troll decided to mock the photos, though, calling out Spiranac on social media.

She responded with a pretty appalling photoshop of herself that has since gone viral.

Well played, Paige, but no one needed to see that on a Sunday morning.

"Not only a goddess, but a great sense of humor as well," one fan admitted.

"Fantastic reply by Paige but this picture is so disturbing to look at for longer than 5 seconds. It’s like a Salvador Dali work of art," another fan admitted.

"Can't tweet what I'm thinking...." one fan added.

The 2022 U.S. Open, meanwhile, is set to begin later on Sunday morning.

Paige will surely be weighing in on the action.