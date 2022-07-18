Golf World Reacts To The Donald Trump, LIV Tour News

DORAL, FL - MARCH 10: Developer Donald Trump (L) greets Tiger Woods after the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship as Eric Trump looks on at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump has officially chosen a side in the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf feud.

With LIV Golf taking several prominent golfers away from the PGA Tour, fans have been debating the merits of the new golf league for several weeks.

Donald Trump, whose golf courses have hosted several prominent PGA Tour and major golf events, is siding with LIV Golf.

"All of those golfers that remain “loyal” to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big “thank you” from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible WIN!" he wrote.

Families of 9/11 victims, meanwhile, have sent a letter to Donald Trump, asking him to reconsider.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Donald Trump will reconsider his position.

Golf fans aren't too surprised by the news, either.

We could be seeing more prominent golfers leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf soon.