Golf World Reacts To The Dustin Johnson Salary News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson shocked the golf world on Tuesday night, officially joining the field for the LIV Golf event that'll take place in London next week.

On Wednesday, a report from the London Telegraph stated that Johnson was offered around $125 million to join LIV Golf.

If this report is accurate, that would certainly explain why the former Masters champion felt the need to make this move.

"Yea...that would probably do it," Chris Murphy said in response to the news.

"Yeah go ahead and question that move," one fan tweeted.

"Good for him," another fan wrote. "Crazy money not to take it."

Johnson's future with the PGA Tour is uncertain at this time. Judging by their latest statement, it sounds like he could face some type of discipline.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the PGA Tour's statement said. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

That being said, Johnson appears to be at peace with his decision.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it," Johnson's agent, David Winkle, said. "Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA TOUR and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”