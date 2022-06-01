Golf World Reacts To The Dustin Johnson Sponsorship News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts after making a putt for birdie on the 14th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Most people assumed that Dustin Johnson's decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series would generate some strong reactions from both the PGA Tour and his sponsors. Well, they weren't wrong.

On Wednesday, RBC announced that it has ended its relationship with Johnson.

"As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players," RBC said in its statement. "We wish them well in their future endeavors."

Johnson signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with RBC in 2018. RBC's decision to cut ties with Johnson isn't very surprising because the Canadian Open will take place the same week as the LIV opener.

Losing a sponsor like RBC is relatively big news, but some fans believe Johnson will get over this. That's because he's expected to receive a massive payday for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

It's being reported that Johnson will receive at least $125 million for joining the new league.

From a financial standpoint, Johnson is doing just fine for himself. He can make far more money playing in the Saudi-backed league than he could on the PGA Tour.

On the flip side, an argument can be made that Johnson could alienate himself from the rest of the top golfers in the world.

Only time will tell if Johnson made the right decision.