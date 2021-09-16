Golf World Reacts To The Latest Brooks Koepka Drama

Earlier this week, star golfer Brooks Koepka made headlines with what he said about the upcoming Ryder Cup.

During a recent interview with Golf Digest, Koepka explained how different the schedule for the Ryder Cup is from the PGA Tour’s normal events. “You go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year,” he said. “It’s so far from my normal routine.”

His comments caught the attention of former United States Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger. The former caption suggested Koepka should give up his roster spot if he doesn’t love the tournament.

“Brooks, I just read that article, I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much,” Azinger said during an NBC Golf call. “If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup.”

Of course, Azinger’s comments immediately went viral on social media. Some fans agreed with him.

Others didn’t think Azinger’s comments were warranted and the whole situation is being blown out of proportion.

Everybody needs to calm down. https://t.co/Abfca2jtoN — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) September 15, 2021

What are we doing here? If that mindset he described is what makes you want him off the Ryder Cup you’d have to kick every American off the team. You think Bryson loves team golf? It’s one of the only events that takes a solo sport and makes it a team event. https://t.co/hLe5b7dypH — Maybe: Jonathan (@JonnyVegass) September 15, 2021

Azinger’s frustration might come from the fact that the United States hasn’t performed well in the Ryder Cup – at least not recently.

It hasn’t seemed to be a big deal for American players and perhaps Azinger has had enough of that line of thinking.

Regardless, Koepka isn’t giving up his seat at the proverbial table. He and the rest of Team USA will face off against Team Europe next week.