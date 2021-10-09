Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods News

Earlier this week, golf fans were treated to a sight they never thought they’d see when news of Tiger Woods‘ awful car accident first emerged.

Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, which he broke in several places as a result of the accident.

He was in his patented stance, watching on as Charlie appeared to be hitting balls on the driving range. With a club in hand, it looked like Tiger could get out there and hit a few himself.

“Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg and golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time,” Tiger Woods Legion said in the post on Twitter.

Fans loved seeing Tiger back on the course, even if he isn’t the one hitting the ball.

“First Tiger sighting in the wild for a while. Only watching, but fantastic to see him up, about, and with a club in his hand!” one fan said.

First Tiger sighting in the wild for a while. Only watching, but fantastic to see him up, about, and with a club in his hand! 😍 https://t.co/ECozuOSxGf — Seb Carmichael-Brown (@sebcbrown4) October 9, 2021

Other fans are already calling for Tiger to win another major.

While it might be a bit early to start looking for Tiger to win on the course, it is good to see he’s progressing well enough to get back out there.

Will we see Tiger back on the course in 2022?