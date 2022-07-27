Golf World Reacts To The 'Next Paige Spiranac' Driving Video

The "next Paige Spiranac" continues to build up her fan base on social media.

Claire Hogle, the next "golf babe" to gain serious traction on social media, is closing in on one million followers on Instagram.

It's not difficult to see why.

Hogle has an impressive golf game and the personality to grow a following on social media.

Golf fans were particularly enamored by Hogle's latest driving video. She has an impressive swing.

"You make it look better than we do!" one fan wrote.

"No doubt this video gets 73 million views," another fan predicted.

It's not always that easy, though.

Golf fans can certainly relate to that.