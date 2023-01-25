Golf World Reacts To The Paige Spiranac Driving Video

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac still has a pretty sweet swing.

Spiranac, who has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, shared a video of herself hitting a drive on the range. Despite dealing with massive divots, she found a way to get a hold of one.

Just like most of her content, the video that Spiranac posted on Instagram received a lot of attention.

Here's the latest video from Spiranac:

"If subscribing improves my round by at least a stroke it’s worth it," one follower said.

Another follower replied, "Nice swing Paige!"

"Golf Channel what are you waiting for? This woman should have been offered a job years ago, and she can name her asking price. Paige = Ratings," a fan commented.

Spiranac is now offering golf instructions and everyday content for her fans on her own site.

This could end up being a massive year for Spiranac - on and off the course.